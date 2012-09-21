版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 21日 星期五 23:52 BJT

RIM CEO sorry for outage that hit 6 pct of BlackBerry users

TORONTO, Sept 21 The chief executive of Research In Motion Ltd apologized on Friday for a service outage that may have left up to 6 percent of BlackBerry users without access to email and other data for as long as three hours.

CEO Thorsten Heins said the Canadian smartphone company was conducting a technical analysis of the problem that hit its customers in Europe and Africa earlier in the day and would report back as soon as it concludes.

