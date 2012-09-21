RIM CEO sorry for outage that hit 6 pct of BlackBerry users

BRIEF-Nike declares $0.18 quarterly dividend
TORONTO, Sept 21 The chief executive of Research In Motion Ltd apologized on Friday for a service outage that may have left up to 6 percent of BlackBerry users without access to email and other data for as long as three hours.
CEO Thorsten Heins said the Canadian smartphone company was conducting a technical analysis of the problem that hit its customers in Europe and Africa earlier in the day and would report back as soon as it concludes.
* Halcon Resources announces the redemption of all remaining 8.625% senior secured notes due 2020
* Flowserve awarded significant contract to supply pumping equipment for Hengli integrated refining complex