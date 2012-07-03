RIM CEO says "nothing wrong" with company

* CEO says BlackBerry maker faces big challenges
* CEO says RIM will emerge successfully from transition
TORONTO, July 3 Research In Motion Ltd
Chief Executive Thorsten Heins said on Tuesday there is
nothing wrong with the company as it exists now, denying the
maker of BlackBerry smartphones is in a "death spiral"
In a radio interview with Canadian Broadcasting Corp, Heins
said Waterloo, Ontario-based RIM is facing very big challenges
but would emerge successfully from the transition it is going
through.
"There's nothing wrong with the company as it exists right
now," Heins said on CBC's Metro Morning, a local radio program
in Toronto.
"I'm not talking about the company as I, kind of, took it
over six months ago. I'm talking about the company (in the)
state it's in right now."
Heins denied RIM's future is in doubt because it has delayed
the launch of its next-generation BlackBerry 10 phones, a
make-or-break product for the company, until next year. The
delay has been seen as a devastating setback for the
once-dominant smartphone company whose sales have been
crumbling.
"This company is not ignoring the world out there, nor is it
in a death spiral," Heins told the CBC.
"Yes, it is very, very challenged at the moment -
specifically in the U.S. market. The way I would describe it:
we're in the middle of a transition," he said. "All that is in
the making, it's in the works. This company is in the middle of
it and I'm positive we will emerge successfully from that
transition."
RIM announced a steeper-than-expected quarterly operating
loss and deep job cuts last week, saying its revamped BlackBerry
10 devices would be released early in 2013 instead of late this
year and had "proven to be more time-consuming than
anticipated".
The delay in releasing the devices - RIM's best hope of
stemming its eclipse at the hands of Apple Inc's iPhone
and phones using Google Inc's Android software -
confirmed the worst fears of analysts and investors.
The size of the loss, RIM's first in eight years, and the
likelihood that sales will keep sliding into 2013, may severely
reduce the company's options.
RIM's announcement that it would slash 5,000 jobs, or 30
percent of its workforce, reinforced a widely held impression
that the company could be in terminal decline.