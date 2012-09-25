BRIEF-RIM CEO says company has 80 million BlackBerry subscribers

TORONTO, Sept 25 Research In Motion Ltd : * CEO Thorsten Heins says company has 60 million BlackBerry Messenger users * CEO Heins says BlackBerry 10 keyboards will take predictive text to a new

level * CEO Heins says feedback from carriers has been very positive; carriers

already expressing commitment to BlackBerry 10 * CEO Heins says says some enterprise customers already beta testing BlackBerry

10 * CEO Heins says carrier lab entries will start next month * CEO Heins says RIM has increased user base to 80 million subscribers in Q2