Man dies after stabbing at London BlackBerry party

TORONTO, April 8 A man died on Sunday after being stabbed in the neck with a broken bottle at a London party hosted by BlackBerry maker Research In Motion Ltd last week, the company and police said on Sunday.

"We are deeply saddened to hear our colleague has died as a result of the attack on Tuesday 3rd April," RIM said on its UK Twitter page. "Our thoughts are with his family and those close to him and we ask for the respect of their privacy at this difficult time."

Police said the man, identified as Phillip Sherriff, 37, was fatally wounded at Pulse nightclub in central London and died Sunday morning in hospital. Ashley Charles, 25, was remanded in custody on Saturday and charged with attempted murder.

A murder investigation has been launched.