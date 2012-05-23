RIM's head of global sales leaves BlackBerry maker

TORONTO May 23 The head of global sales at Research In Motion Ltd has left the company to take on a leadership role in another industry, the BlackBerry maker said on Wednesday.

Patrick Spence was a 14 year company veteran widely considered a rising star for RIM. He was promoted to the global sales role in July last year after serving as managing director for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

RIM has seen a steady stream of departures in the past year as its once-dominant market share has slipped amid fierce competition from Apple Inc and phones running on Google Inc's Android.

London-based Spence helped launch a range of BlackBerry 7 devices last year and had also worked to decentralize RIM's sales planning so it fit better with regional sensibilities.

RIM spokeswoman Tenille Kennedy said the sales function will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Thorsten Heins on an interim basis before coming under the purview of Kristian Tear, RIM's new chief operating officer, when he starts work this summer.

The company posted a loss in its most recent quarter on the back of a writedown on unsold inventory and a slump in phone shipments.

RIM shares have dropped more than 80 percent from a peak of almost $70 in February 2011, to close at $11.09 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.