RIM replaces head of developer relations

Sept 29 The executive in charge of Research In
Motion's RIM.TO developer relations has left the company, the
latest in a string of departures this year as the BlackBerry
maker trims its workforce.
Tyler Lessard, the company's senior vice-president for
global alliances and developer relations, "is moving on to
pursue other interests," RIM said in a statement on Thursday.
He has been replaced by Alec Saunders, who once worked for
QNX Software before QNX was bought by RIM.
QNX software powers RIM's PlayBook tablet computer and will
be used in products RIM has dubbed "superphones", which it is
set to launch next year.
The company said Saunders will be at its developer
conference next month in San Francisco, where a major PlayBook
upgrade is expected to add native email and calendar functions,
as well as some compatibility with Google's (GOOG.O) Android
software.
Earlier on Thursday RIM confirmed its commitment to the
PlayBook and QNX after an analyst suggested the Canadian
smartphone maker might walk away from the tablet market, which
is dominated by Apple's iPad. [ID:nS1E78S116]
RIM has witnessed stream of high-profile departures from
its developer relations and marketing teams in recent months
and in July it said it was slashing about 11 percent of its
workforce due to falling sales and profit. [nL3E7IP251]
Mike Kirkup, a director of developer relations, resigned in
August. RIM's head of marketing, Keith Pardy, left in March,
just ahead of the PlayBook launch, and two of his staff later
exited for jobs with Samsung (005930.KS), a fierce rival whose
phones and tablets use Google's Android. [ID:nN1E76J100]
A chief operating officer, Don Morrison, resigned in July
after taking a medical leave.
Lessard's exit was first reported by the crackberry.com
blog, which also also said Jeff McDowell, senior vice-president
for platform marketing and alliances, has left the company. RIM
did not comment on McDowell.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; editing by Peter Galloway)