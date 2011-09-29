UPDATE 1-Two more senior staff leave BlackBerry maker RIM

* Tyler Lessard leaves to "pursue other interests"
* Replacement Alec Saunders previously worked for QNX
* Source confirms departure of Jeff McDowell
(Adds confirmation of McDowell departure)
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Sept 29 Executives in charge of
developer relations and business outreach at Research In Motion
RIM.TO have left the company, the latest in a string of
departures this year as the BlackBerry maker trims its
workforce.
Tyler Lessard, the company's senior vice-president for
global alliances and developer relations, "is moving on to
pursue other interests," RIM said in a statement on Thursday.
A source with direct knowledge of the situation told
Reuters that Jeff McDowell, senior vice-president for platform
marketing and alliances, left the company two months ago.
Both exits were first reported by the crackberry.com blog,
but RIM only confirmed the departure of Lessard.
Lessard has been replaced by Alec Saunders, who once worked
for QNX Software before QNX was bought by RIM.
QNX software powers RIM's PlayBook tablet computer and will
be used in products RIM has dubbed "superphones", which it is
set to launch next year.
McDowell, whose job was to expand RIM's global sales to
businesses and to market its software and services, was a
keynote speaker at RIM's BlackBerry World conference in May.
Saunders will be at RIM's developer conference next month
in San Francisco, where a major PlayBook upgrade is expected to
add native email and calendar functions, as well as some
compatibility with Google's (GOOG.O) Android software.
Earlier on Thursday, RIM confirmed its commitment to the
PlayBook and QNX after an analyst suggested the Canadian
smartphone maker might walk away from the tablet market, which
is dominated by Apple's iPad. [ID:nS1E78S116]
RIM has witnessed a stream of high-profile departures from
its developer relations and marketing teams in recent months
and in July it said it was slashing about 11 percent of its
workforce due to falling sales and profit. [nL3E7IP251]
Mike Kirkup, a director of developer relations, resigned in
August. RIM's head of marketing, Keith Pardy, left in March,
just ahead of the PlayBook launch, and two of his staff later
exited for jobs with Samsung (005930.KS), a fierce rival whose
phones and tablets use Google's Android system.
[ID:nN1E76J100]
A chief operating officer, Don Morrison, resigned in July
after taking a medical leave.
RIM's shares were down more than 5 percent at mid-afternoon
on Thursday in a broadly depressed Nasdaq market.
