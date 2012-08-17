RIM plans new contact management features on BB10 devices

TORONTO Aug 16 Research In Motion
plans to provide BlackBerry users with an easy way to
tap their contacts' public profiles -- including blog posts,
tweets, emails and other details -- in its latest push to regain
ground in the shartphone market.
The new contact management feature, which pulls in contact
details from social media and other Internet sites into a single
Blackberry page, will be available on RIM's next generation of
smartphones that are set to launch early next year, the company
said on Thursday.
RIM has seen its once dominant position in the smartphone
market slip away to rivals including Apple Inc. and
Samsung -- and the company's fate depends on the
success of the BB10 devices.
"BlackBerry has always had this heritage of productivity ...
We are just going to make it better yet again, when we launch
BB10," said T.A. McCann, who is spearheading the development of
the contacts and BlackBerry Messenger applications for the new
platform.
The new smartphones that will replace RIM's current line-up
of aging devices will run on the BlackBerry 10 operating system
that is currently in development.
McCann said the built-in contacts app on BB10 will aggregate
all contact information, status updates and meetings for a
contact in one place. It will also pull in any current status
updates from contacts on Facebook, Twitter and other places
giving users a wealth of up-to-date information on their
contacts.
Waterloo, Ontario-based RIM is hoping that its new line of
devices will help it regain market share that has been ceded to
snazzier devices such as Apple's iPhone and others that run on
Google Inc's Android operating system.
McCann, who was the founder and Chief Executive of
Seattle-based Gist that was acquired by RIM in early 2011,
promises that BlackBerry users will get to enjoy many of Gist's
innovative contact management ideas on the new BB10 platform.
McCann said many of the features have already been built
into the contact management system on the latest version of the
operating system that powers RIM's PlayBook tablet device.