UPDATE 1-RIM, Dolby set licensing deal; lawsuits dropped

TORONTO, Sept 12 Dolby Laboratories (DLB.N)
said on Monday it has withdrawn its patent infringement lawsuit
against Research In Motion RIM.TO after the BlackBerry maker
inked a licensing deal to use of some of Dolby's technologies.
In June, Dolby sued RIM for using its audio compression
technologies in its smartphones and PlayBook tablets without
proper licenses. The lawsuits, filed in the United States and
Germany, sought financial damages for past use and injunctions
to halt sales of BlackBerry phones and PlayBook tablets.
San Francisco-based Dolby said both lawsuits have now been
dismissed following the agreement with RIM. The terms of the
agreement were not disclosed.
Dolby said its patented technologies provide the core of an
audio compression standard widely used in smartphones, portable
music players and tablet computers, allowing them to offer
high-quality audio using limited transmission and storage
space.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; editing by Peter Galloway)