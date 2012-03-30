Canada's Flaherty says RIM to set own fate

TORONTO, March 30 Asked if the Canadian government would accept at takeover of Research In Motion, Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Friday that the BlackBerry maker would set its own fate.

"RIM is a private company that trades and has shareholders of course so ... they will be the masters of their own destiny. We would like RIM obviously to be successful as a Canadian company, which it has been, a very innovative successful company. We hope that that would persist," he told reporters in Toronto.