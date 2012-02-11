Globe&Mail: Board member defends RIM, new CEO

This story is available on the web site of the Globe and
Mail newspaper.
By Gordon Pitts
Almost five years ago, Roger Martin, the influential dean of
business at University of Toronto, answered a call for help from
Jim Balsillie.
As half of the leadership duo at Research in Motion Ltd.,
Mr. Balsillie was anxious to restore the reputation of Canada's
high-tech darling, then mired in an options back-dating scandal.
Mr. Martin became a RIM director, bolstering a weakened
board, and the options scandal faded. But the upheaval swirling
around the high-profile company has only intensified.
Today, the 55-year-old is part of a RIM board under fire,
facing criticism from investors and analysts who say it failed
to take the dramatic steps needed to stem the decline of the
Waterloo, Ontario, maker of the BlackBerry smartphone.
The combative Mr. Martin forcefully rejects that view,
challenging the notion that last month's resignation of the
embattled Mr. Balsillie and Mike Lazaridis as co-CEOs and
chairmen was a case of too little, too late.
"I laugh at the vast majority of critics when they say 'Oh,
you should have made this CEO transition, like, four years ago.'
Yeah, right - like, to who?," Mr. Martin scoffs over lunch at
Mideastro, a favourite restaurant in Toronto's Yorkville.
In a rare outpouring of candour by a RIM director, he heaps
scorn on the notion that the board should have hired a star
outsider to re-energize RIM - a strategy that, he points out,
failed abysmally at other stumbling tech giants, including Dell,
Hewlett-Packard and, in its troubled 1980s, the now seemingly
flawless Apple.
"So we're supposed to hand it over to children, or morons,
from the outside, who will destroy the company?" he says. "Or
should we try to build our way to having succession?"
It was only late last fall, he says, that a RIM executive,
Thorsten Heins, clearly emerged as the next leader - and it was
the co-CEOs who pulled the trigger on the internal transition.
Mr. Martin has come to lunch to talk about his life as dean
of U of T's Rotman School of Management, where, having left a
lucrative consulting career, he has served for 13 1/2 years,
built a formidable academic brand, and emerged as one of the
world's leading management thinkers.
But today, he is distracted by two pressing issues - the
Super Bowl loss by his beloved New England Patriots and the fate
of RIM, a company perceived to have lost its way in the
smartphone market, causing its stock price to plunge.
In his defence of RIM, and in his role as dean, he appears
as defiantly determined as Patriots coach Bill Belichick, with
whom, he believes, he shares a willingness to embrace contrarian
strategies, and overcome the skepticism of detractors.
He also echoes Mr. Belichik's disdain for certain critics,
with Mr. Martin reserving his most withering contempt for those
he derisively labels "geniuses," who urged the recruitment of an
outsider to break up the long-running team of Mr. Balsillie and
Mr. Lazaridis.
He says when he came aboard, the RIM leaders were still
absorbed in building the company founded by Mr. Lazaridis, which
had gone from zero to $10-billion in revenues in less than 15
years. As they coped with stunning growth, they were scrambling
to build management depth.
At that point, "If we were to say to Jim and Mike, 'Well,
we're the board and you should go away now,' they would have
laughed at us." There was no one internally or externally who
could have replaced them, he says.
That was the situation until the fall of 2011, when Mr.
Heins, having joined the company in 2007 and shown he could
master both hardware and software operations, emerged as a
proven talent with the respect internally to lead the company.
Mr. Martin agrees the two ex-CEOs made mistakes,
particularly in the U.S. market for smartphones, where Apple and
Google-based products have stolen the BlackBerry's thunder. And
he concedes the board failed to push for more marketing muscle
in anticipation of serious competition.
The BlackBerry had been the undisputed leader in handheld
devices, and thus was able to sell itself in the period before
strong alternatives emerged. "What would have been optimal is
having the sales and marketing capability in place before that
transition happened," he admits.
He also says he was forever urging RIM to consider the
importance of the browser experience on the BlackBerry, which
was seen as less than stellar.
Mr. Lazaridis in particular was obsessed with his devices
being efficient in their use of wireless networks, while more
powerful smartphones coming on the market gobbled up huge chunks
of bandwidth.
"People were saying we can't make powerful phones like
Apple. Yes, we can, but we couldn't believe consumers would put
up with that kind of battery inefficiency and that kind of
network inefficiency."
Still, he has little patience with calls to be more like
Apple. He points out that Apple dismissed its own co-founder
Steve Jobs in the mid-1980s in favour of an outside marketing
specialist, only to bring Mr. Jobs back, laying the foundation
for its current exalted status.
"They ask 'Why can't you be more like Apple?' So we should
go bankrupt and fire our founders and bring in a moron? That's
what we should do?" Mr. Martin says.
He is also dismissive of analysts who would scrap RIM's
integrated business model, getting out of hardware and licensing
its software. That was the tack taken by successors to Apple's
Mr. Jobs, but when he returned to the fold, he reinstated the
integrated platform.
"So that is what the geniuses who have all these clever
thoughts about business models are saying - and a big piece of
me just laughs: Have you no memory? Do you not even think?"
Before joining U of T, Mr. Martin, a Harvard MBA, spent 13
years as a management consultant. He still advises select
companies, including long-time client Procter & Gamble Inc. When
his Rotman term ends in almost two years, he would consider
staying on as a senior scholar or running a foundation, while
continuing to write books and advise companies.
But RIM is top of mind now, and he insists the board did not
present an ultimatum to the co-CEOs to resign - they made the
decision on their own over the Christmas break.
But surely the slumping share price, despite a robust return
on equity, advanced that decision? "You can think what you want
to think. I think we are trying to manage the company as well as
possible - and there's a whole lot of reasons to take this next
step."
The product pipeline looked strong, a qualified successor
was ready to take over and the two builders were tired of the
"brutal" pace, he maintains. Mr. Balsillie told him the day
after he resigned, he had his first good night's sleep in about
20 years.
The tricky aspect, he says, was the former bosses deciding
what they wanted to do. They decided to stay on as directors,
while former banker Barbara Stymiest replaced them as board
chair. Their continuing presence has raised concerns that Mr.
Heins may not chart an independent course.
If Mr. Heins had wanted the two off the board, they might
have left, but that was not the new CEO's wish, Mr. Martin says.
"And people just don't understand the depth of understanding
these guys have of their business, the connections, whatever. "
Mr. Lazaridis, he says, "is a genius - so having him off the
board would be a good idea?"
The two former CEOs are about more than RIM. Mr. Balsillie
founded a global policy institute and pursued hockey teams; Mr.
Lazaridis built a physics research hothouse. Had they become
distracted when the company needed their full attention?
"I just don't buy that," says Mr. Martin, arguing that the
outside interests energized the two. "We're all human beings -
they're not automatons."
Mr. Martin is himself the master multi-tasker, who juggles
consulting, writing, tennis and running Canada's top-ranked
business school. He could be talking about himself when he says
of Mr. Balsillie and Mr. Lazaridis: "They need their passions. I
think it makes them better."