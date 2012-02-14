BlackBerry faces new challenge from U.S. agency

* U.S. procurement agency allows iPhone, Android in
* GSA move could influence other departments
* BlackBerry still dominant, no plan to ditch servers
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Feb 14 In another blow for
beleaguered BlackBerry maker Research In Motion, the
U.S. federal government's main procurement agency is issuing
iPhones and Android-based devices to some of its 17,000 workers.
While the General Services Administration does not impose
its purchasing decisions on other parts of the government, the
terms and conditions it negotiates can be used as a blueprint
for other agencies.
"We actively seek to be progressive in our adoption of new
technologies so that we can learn the lessons which will inform
our client and customer agencies as they seek to go down a
similar path," the GSA's chief information officer, Casey
Coleman, told Reuters in a phone interview on Tuesday.
Once Washington's only option for secure mobile
communication, RIM has struggled to offset a rising tide of
companies allowing their workers to use their own devices for
work or supplying them with rival devices, which have made
strides towards matching the BlackBerry's famed security.
The GSA - which manages $500 billion of government assets
including telecom, information technology and real estate - is
also testing the use of employees' personal smartphones and
tablets on their secure networks, a popular move for
corporations looking to cut costs.
Coleman said that BlackBerry remains by far the most used
smartphone at GSA, with devices from Apple and those
using Google's Android software accounting for less
than 5 percent of the agency's fleet, which covers the majority
of GSA employees.
The personal smartphone pilot is to supplement rather than
replace government-issued devices, she said, and the GSA has no
plans to abandon RIM servers, which manage secure BlackBerry
traffic.
RIM charges a fee for use of its servers and data centers,
which compress and encrypt email and other sensitive data.
The GSA's move is just the latest hurdle to face Waterloo,
Ontario-based RIM.
Another U.S. agency, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric
Administration (NOAA), said last week it would ditch the servers
that run its BlackBerrys by June as it trimmed costs.
Oilfield services company Halliburton plans to
switch 4,500 BlackBerry-toting employees to iPhones, saying it's
is better suited to its needs. Several banks have also welcomed
BlackBerry rivals.
The NOAA move was made possible after it switched its
desktop-based software to Google Apps for Government.
Coleman said the GSA moved to Google Apps in June, cutting
its costs in half compared with its legacy desktop software.
The GSA plans to offer a service so other agencies can
quickly order Web-based email, she said.
"This is an area that is changing and evolving rapidly and
as the market changes we will continue to seek to provide our
employees with the best devices for them to do their best work."