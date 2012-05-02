版本:
2012年 5月 2日

RIM close to hiring marketing chief, CEO says

ORLANDO, Florida May 2 Research In Motion Ltd is very close to hiring a chief marketing officer who will be charged with fashioning a unified message for the BlackBerry maker's impending product launches, the company's chief executive said on Wednesday.

RIM spoke to its partners and customers with more than one voice in marketing efforts for its updated BlackBerry 7 smartphones, said CEO Thorsten Heins during BlackBerry World, the company's annual conference in Orlando, Florida.

