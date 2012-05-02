UPDATE 2-RIM close to hiring marketing chief, stock slumps

* CEO Heins says BlackBerry maker needs "focus"
By Alastair Sharp
ORLANDO, Florida, May 2 Research In Motion Ltd
stock slumped again on Wednesday, even as the
company said it was close to hiring a marketing boss to fashion
a unified message for the next-generation BlackBerry that will
likely determine its future.
Speaking at an annual showcase event that has fallen flat
this year, RIM Chief Executive Thorsten Heins admitted RIM spoke
with more than one voice when it marketed its current BlackBerry
7 smartphones and its PlayBook tablet. He said that would
change.
The Canadian company is counting on its new BlackBerry 10
platform to reverse a deep erosion in its market share as
consumers and professional customers alike flock to flashier
devices made by Apple Inc or powered by Google's Android.
"One thing that really became obvious when I looked at the
various parts of the company is that we needed focus," H eins
said at the BlackBerry World conference in Orlando, Florida.
He took over from longtime co-CEOs Mike Lazaridis and Jim
Balsillie earlier this year.
RIM stock had fallen almost 6 percent on Tuesday after the
company gave investors a glimpse of its next-generation
smartphones a nd the tools they would need to create apps for the
gadgets.
But RIM has provided few details on how it plans to recover
from its prolonged slump, and its shares were down another 5.3
percent by early afternoon on Wednesday, extending a slide of
more than 75 percent in the past 13 months.
At the news conference, attended by about 100 journalists
and bloggers, an animated Heins tried to strike a balance
between acknowledging where RIM had made mistakes and pointing
to his plans to get back in the game without being specific.
"These are baby steps," said John Stephenson, senior vice
president at First Asset Investment Management Inc in Toronto.
"The problem the company has is it's not transformational.
Thorsten Heins is not the transformational leader that they're
looking for. He's probably a good manager and an improvement
from what they had before with the co-CEO roles, but none of
this is enough to get this thing going."
Asked about the fall in the stock price, Stephenson added:
"It's certainly inexpensive, but the only reason to buy it today
would be if your view is that they're going to come up with a
plan to split up the company in some form."
DEARTH OF DETAILS
In March Heins said all strategic options - from licensing
deals to joint ventures, partnerships and even a sale - were on
the table for RIM, which had just reported its first quarterly
loss in seven years.
Last month sources close to the matter said former co-CEO
Balsillie had worked for months on a radical shift in RIM's
strategy that would have offered to allow rival devices such as
the iPhone to use its proprietary network, including its popular
BlackBerry Messenger chat program.
While giving away little about the strategic review, Heins
said on Wednesday that persuading other handset makers to adopt
the BlackBerry 10 platform was not an immediate priority.
"In terms of devices, there's no decision being made," he
said. "We're investigating our various options."
Such a deal would boost BlackBerry 10's attractiveness to
developers, who have shied away from writing programs from RIM's
legacy platform partly in fear that BlackBerry's stake in the
market will keep shrinking.
YAWNING APP GAP
Impressing developers is crucial for RIM, which has expanded
beyond its traditional strength in providing mobile email to
office workers, only to struggle against the more
consumer-friendly iPhone from Apple and devices that make use of
the Android platform.
Waterloo, Ontario-based RIM has around 15,000 apps for its
PlayBook tablet and 70,000 apps for its smartphones or the
tablet, compared with 200,000 iPad apps, and half a million for
the iPhone.
A new marketing chief will replace Keith Pardy, who left the
company last March, just before RIM launched the PlayBook, a
iPad competitor that ha s so ld poorly.
As well, RIM needs a new chief operating officer and a chief
technology officer, positions that Heins aims to fill soon.
The BlackBerry 7 line, launched late last year and equipped
with RIM's legacy operating system, is bridging the gap until
RIM can launch BlackBerry 10 later this year.
Shares of RIM were down 5.3 percent at C$12.58 on Wednesday
on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Its Nasdaq-listed shares were
down 5.6 percent at $12.73.