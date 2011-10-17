Icahn says BlackBerry maker RIM not on radar - CNBC

TORONTO Oct 17 Carl Icahn does not have BlackBerry maker Research In Motion RIM.TO RIMM.O on his radar screen, the billionaire activist investor told CNBC on Monday.

"I can only say right now that that is certainly is not on our radar screen," he said.

The stock jumped late last month on speculation that Icahn may have taken a stake in the Canadian smartphone maker. Such a move may have signaled his intention to agitate for change in the company's management and strategy. [ID:nS1E78Q0NL]

Investors are upset about a sharp loss of market share for the BlackBerry, and the stock has lost 60 percent of its value since the beginning of the year.

(Reporting by Alastair Sharp)