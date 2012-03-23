RIM to give out prototype BlackBerry device

TORONTO, March 23 Research In Motion
plans to give developers a prototype BlackBerry 10 device to
help them design applications for future smartphones that will
run on a modified version of the software running RIM's
poor-selling PlayBook tablet.
The Canadian company made clear that the device was not a
commercial BlackBerry 10 device, the first of which are due to
launch later this year, but would help create excitement among
developers for its overhauled operating system.
"It's not the final hardware or OS - it's a device to help
developers get started with designing for what's coming," RIM's
social media manager Alex Kinsella said.
RIM has struggled to match the massive app libraries
available on Apple products and Google's Android
platform, used by a range of handset makers including
Samsung.
It is starting afresh with PlayBook and BlackBerry 10, which
use a completely different operating system than RIM's legacy
BlackBerry smartphones.
The device, called the BlackBerry 10 Dev Alpha, will be
given to developers attending RIM's annual BlackBerry World
conference taking place in Orlando, Florida, in early May.