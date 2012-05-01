RIM offers BlackBerry 10 tools to lure developers

* RIM giving out touch-only prototype device to developers
* RIM offering tools for coding, user interface
* BlackBerry lags behind Apple and Google in app count
By Alastair Sharp
ORLANDO, Florida, May 1 Research In Motion Ltd
on Tuesday offered initial software tools to developers
looking to create applications for its new BlackBerry 10
platform, moving a step closer to perhaps the most crucial
launch in its history later this year.
Aiming to reverse huge market-share losses to Apple Inc
and Google Inc's Android, RIM is essentially
starting from scratch with its next-generation BlackBerry 10
devices. The new platform will be compatible with few of the
apps available for its existing smartphones, and legacy
BlackBerry smartphones won't be able to run apps being created
for the new platform.
RIM already is far behind Apple and Android in getting
independent developers and content producers to build apps,
making the BlackBerry much less attractive to consumers. RIM is
looking to change that.
"Developers building for BlackBerry 10 will be able to
easily create the kind of cutting-edge apps that deliver truly
engaging experiences," said Alec Saunders, RIM's head of
developer relations.
To kick-start the effort, RIM this week is handing out a
prototype device, known as the Alpha Dev, to developers at its
BlackBerry World conference in Orlando. The handset will enable
them to test how their creations perform on the new platform.
Unlike most other BlackBerry models, Alpha Dev has no
physical keyboard. It looks like a smaller version of RIM's
PlayBook tablet, complete with a touch-sensitive frame that a
user swipes to call up a menu.
While RIM says the hardware it eventually launches will look
much different than the prototype, apps built for the Alpha
Dev's 4.2 inch screen will allow for a "very seamless
transition" to BlackBerry 10 devices, said Christopher Smith,
vice-president for application platform and tools.
The toolkits RIM is offering cover work in native code, the
Cascades user interface framework and web-based HTML5.
Cascades helps in the creation of graphically rich work,
while native code gives developers access to core device
features such as the camera. Work created with HTML5 - commonly
used by developers of web content - is typically transferable to
other mobile devices.
Cascades was developed by The Astonishing Tribe, a Swedish
user interface company RIM bought in 2010. It offers guidelines
and a "cookbook" where developers can select an effect with a
touch and have it written directly into their software.
For example, a developer can select the speed at which an
icon drops down the screen and whether it bounces to a stop
without worrying about the algorithms and code behind it.
RIM said it would add more tools in coming months and apps
created with any of the BlackBerry 10 tools will run on the
company's poor-selling PlayBook once the tablet is upgraded to
the new platform. They will not work on RIM's older smartphones.
QUICKER DEVELOPMENT PROCESS
RIM said it had been working with some partners to ensure
users have content and apps waiting for them when the devices
are launched.
Among those developers are social fitness app maker
Endomondo, magazine store PixelMags, local search app Poynt
, and augmented reality company Wikitude.
Gameloft said it was working to bring 11 games to the new
platform, including a puzzle game called "Shark Dash" and a more
immersive title, "N.O.V.A 3: Near Orbit Vanguard Alliance."
"RIM has got it right with the BlackBerry 10 platform," said
Adam Linford from Truphone, which offers local calling and data
rates while its customers are roaming. "The platform's support
for open-source components flattens the learning curve, enabling
us to build a new application quickly and cost effectively."
Impressing developers is crucial for RIM, which has expanded
beyond its traditional strength in providing mobile email to
office workers, only to struggle against the more
consumer-friendly iPhone from Apple and the slew of devices that
make use of the Android platform.
Waterloo, Ontario-based RIM has around 15,000 apps for its
PlayBook tablet and 70,000 apps for its smartphones or the
tablet, compared with 200,000 iPad apps, and half a million for
the iPhone.
A recent survey from Appcelerator and IDC showed less than
16 percent of developers were "very interested" in creating
programs for RIM, compared with 90 percent for Apple and 80
percent for Android.
Earlier on Tuesday, research firm IDC said that RIM's share
of the global smartphone market had slipped to 6.7 percent in
the first quarter, from 13.6 percent a year earlier.