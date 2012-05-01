UPDATE 2-RIM BlackBerry 10 prototype fails to wow investors

* RIM gives out touch-only prototype device to developers
* Prototype navigates with fewer keystokes than legacy
device
* RIM offers tools for coding, user interface
* BlackBerry lags behind Apple and Google in app count
* RIM shares drop 5.8 pct in Toronto
By Alastair Sharp
ORLANDO, Florida, May 1 Research In Motion Ltd
gave developers a glimpse at its next-generation
BlackBerry 10 smartphone on Tuesday and a set of software tools
to create flashy apps to run on its new operating system, but
investors were unimpressed and RIM's shares tumbled.
At RIM's annual BlackBerry World conference in Orlando, new
CEO Thorsten Heins took center stage to unveil a prototype of
the devices RIM expects to launch later this year. The
BlackBerry 10 devices will navigate with fewer keystrokes than
the legacy smartphones, relying on swipe gestures and word
suggestions.
"We wanted a user paradigm that is easy and fast," Heins
said, demonstrating how information from documents, emails,
calendars, and address books could slide in and out from the
screen's edges. "It's all about making things flow."
Colin Gillis, an analyst at BGC Partners, said Heins'
presentation only served as a reminder of the tough road the
company has ahead as it prepares for the make-or-break
BlackBerry 10 launch.
RIM knows consumers won't buy its new phones or tablets
unless developers get excited about the platform and create a
wealth of apps to operate on it. A dearth of apps for the legacy
BlackBerry is one of the big reasons RIM has suffered huge
market-share losses to Apple Inc and Google Inc's
Android in recent years.
As a consequence, shares of the BlackBerry maker have
dropped about 70 percent over the past 12 months. On Tuesday,
RIM closed down 5.8 percent at C$13.31 in trading on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.
"The bulls have disappeared from the scene as far as RIM is
concerned," said David Cockfield, managing director and
portfolio manager at Northland Wealth Management. "There is no
investor confidence in RIM at all. It will have to do something
fairly spectacular to turn things around."
STARTING FROM SCRATCH
To regain its stride, RIM is essentially starting from
scratch. Few of the apps available for its existing smartphones
will work on the new platform, and the legacy BlackBerry won't
be able to run apps created for the new platform.
Based on an operating system called QNX that's compatible
with numerous open-source coding languages, BlackBerry 10 is a
major break with RIM's legacy operating software, a proprietary
system that turned off developers.
The prototype device that RIM handed out to developers has
no physical keyboard, unlike most BlackBerry models. Known as
Alpha Dev, it looks like a smaller version of RIM's PlayBook
tablet, complete with a touch-sensitive frame that a user can
swipe to call up a menu.
While RIM says the hardware it eventually launches will bear
little resemblance to the prototype, apps built for the Alpha
Dev's 4.2 inch screen will allow for a "very seamless
transition" to BlackBerry 10 devices, said Christopher Smith,
vice-president for application platform and tools.
As for the software toolkits, they are designed to simplify
the task for app developers and independent content producers.
One of them is Cascades - a toolkit from The Astonishing
Tribe, a Swedish user interface company RIM bought in 2010. It
helps create apps that are rich in graphics. Developers can
simply select an effect with a touch and have it written
directly into their program.
QUICKER DEVELOPMENT PROCESS
RIM said it was already working with some partners to ensure
content and apps are available when the devices are launched.
Among them are Endomondo, which specializes in apps to
promote physical fitness; PixelMags, an mobile magazine
newsstand; Poynt, a local search engine; and Wikitude,
whose apps superimpose information over camera images.
Gameloft is working to bring 11 games to the new platform,
including a puzzle game called "Shark Dash" and a more complex
game called "N.O.V.A 3: Near Orbit Vanguard Alliance."
"RIM has got it right with the BlackBerry 10 platform," said
Adam Linford from Truphone, which offers local calling and data
rates while its customers are roaming. "The platform's support
for open-source components flattens the learning curve, enabling
us to build a new application quickly and cost effectively."
YAWNING APP GAP
Impressing developers is crucial for RIM, which has expanded
beyond its traditional strength in providing mobile email to
office workers, only to struggle against the more
consumer-friendly iPhone from Apple and the slew of devices that
make use of the Android platform.
Waterloo, Ontario-based RIM has around 15,000 apps for its
PlayBook tablet and 70,000 apps for its smartphones or the
tablet, compared with 200,000 iPad apps, and half a million for
the iPhone.
A recent survey from Appcelerator and IDC showed less than
16 percent of developers were "very interested" in creating
programs for RIM, compared with 90 percent for Apple and 80
percent for Android.
Earlier on Tuesday, research firm IDC said that RIM's share
of the global smartphone market had slipped to 6.7 percent in
the first quarter, from 13.6 percent a year earlier.