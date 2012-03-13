RIM launches keyboard for PlayBook tablet

* BlackBerry maker aims to add to PlayBook productivity
* PlayBook hugely outsold by Apple's iPad
TORONTO, March 13 BlackBerry maker
Research In Motion launched a keyboard on Tuesday that
will couple with its poor-selling PlayBook tablet, and it hopes
the potential for improved productivity earns it kudos among key
office workers who have embraced Apple's iPad.
The keyboard, which the Canadian smartphone company is
selling for $120, uses a secure Bluetooth wireless link and has
a touchpad that mimics the PlayBook's touch gestures. The
touchpad can also be used as a computer mouse.
RIM sold just 150,000 PlayBooks in the three months to late
November, pushing the company to sharply discount the device and
write down the value of unsold inventory. RIM will report its
latest quarterly results on March 29.
Apple, which has long offered a keyboard and other
peripherals for the iPad and will start selling a
third-generation version on Friday, sold more than 15 million
iPads in its most recent quarter.