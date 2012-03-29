BlackBerry maker posts loss; some executives exit

TORONTO, March 29 Research In Motion
said on Thursday several senior executives resigned as the
BlackBerry maker posted a quarterly loss, stung by slipping
smartphone shipments and limited deliveries of its poor-selling
PlayBook tablet.
The company reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $125
million, or 24 cents a share, as it booked writedowns on its
BlackBerry 7 phones and goodwill.
On an adjusted basis, net income dropped to $418 million, or
80 cents a share, on revenue of $4.19 billion in new CEO
Thorsten Heins' first quarter as chief executive. A year ago it
earned $934 million, or $1.78, on revenue of $5.56 billion.
Analysts, on average, had expected RIM to earn 81 cents a
share on revenue of $4.54 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company shipped 11.1 million BlackBerrys and more than
500,000 PlayBooks in the three months to March 3.