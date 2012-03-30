UPDATE 4-RIM posts loss as new CEO begins to clean house

* New CEO says RIM is reviewing "strategic options"
* RIM post first quarterly GAAP loss since 2005
* RIM shares down 2.4 pct after dropping as much 9 pct
* Investors may be encouraged by new CEO's plan, analysts
say
* Former co-CEO Balsillie resigns as director
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, March 29 Research In Motion
posted a net loss and its first slump in BlackBerry shipments
for its holiday quarter since 2006, as its new CEO announced the
initial steps in a strategic overhaul and would not rule out an
eventual sale of the company.
RIM's shares dropped as much as 9 percent on Thursday
after the company said it would no longer issue financial
forecasts and was reviewing "strategic opportunities" such as
partnerships and joint-venture licensing, and other ways to
leverage its assets. A handful of senior executives, including
former co-CEO and current director Jim Balsillie, will depart.
Chief Executive Thorsten Heins, who took over from Balsillie
and co-CEO Mike Lazaridis in January, said he was still focusing
on a turnaround of the company, which has been hammered by
competition from Apple and Google's Android in recent years.
Even so, if the review pointed in the direction of a
possible sale, he said, "We would consider it, but it is not the
main direction we are pursuing right now."
"I did my own reality check on where the entire company
really is," he said during a conference call with analysts. "It
is now very clear to me that substantial change is what RIM
needs."
After Heins spoke, RIM's shares settled about 2.4 percent
lower, in part because he left open the option of partnerships
that analysts said could allow the company to exit some aspects
of its business, such as making hardware, while focusing on
software and services.
"If you look at this quarter alone ... things are certainly
incrementally worse. But on the flip side, he's raised some
possibilities of strategy change, which a lot of people think is
called for," Avian Securities analyst Matthew Thornton said.
Investors may also have been encouraged by signs that Heins
was putting his stamp on the company. RIM said Balsillie, who
long served as RIM's public face, was stepping down as a board
director a few weeks after he gave up his role as co-CEO.
Dan Dodge, former head of QNX Software, will replace David
Yach as RIM's top software architect. RIM bought QNX in 2010 and
is counting on the operating system to power its PlayBook tablet
and redesigned BlackBerry 10 smartphones that will be launched
later this year.
In addition, Jim Rowan also left as chief operating officer
and RIM is looking for his replacement. It is still searching
for a chief marketing officer to lead its promotional efforts.
BLACKBERRY SHIPMENTS SLUMP
The Waterloo, Ontario-based company shipped 11.1 million
BlackBerry smartphones in the fiscal fourth quarter ended March
3, down 21 percent from the third quarter, but slightly ahead of
analysts' pes simistic ex pectations.
I t was the first decline in the quarter covering Christmas
since 2006 and only the second time RIM has reported the metric
dropping for that crucial period.
RIM sold more than 500,000 PlayBooks in the fourth quarter,
a number inflated by deep discounts offered to boost sales of
the product.
The decline in BlackBerry shipments suggests that RIM, at
best, is treading water until it releases its next-generation of
BlackBerry smartphones. Most analysts consider that a do-or-die
launch for the company as it falls further behind Apple Inc's
iPhone and iPad and devices powered by Google's Android.
"PAYING THE PRICE"
The company is now paying the price for failing to heed
calls to move quickly to license its operating system and
consider other strategies to compete with industry titan Apple,
said Peter Misek, managing director of Jefferies & Co.
"It's going to be absolute gong show for the next few
quarters," he said. "They're going to scramble around now for
the next three to six months, and every poor shareholder that
had faith in them is going to be potentially impoverished. I'm
so angry as a Canadian - every Canadian investor should be
angry."
While analysts generally approved of the more candid tone by
Heins compared with that of his predecessors, most questioned if
the new CEO would have enough time to pull off his plans.
"RIM has to orchestrate this turnaround within a shrinking
window of opportunity. The market will determine how long that
window stays open," said CCS Insight analyst John Jackson.
"Ultimately, RIM is taking half measures, baby-stepping
their way to a reorganization and they're not moving fast
enough," said Ed Snyder, an analyst with Charter Equity
Research. "They need a wholesale change in the culture and the
management of the company."
GUIDANCE WITHHELD
RIM said its decision to no longer provide specific
financial guidance reflected an inability to forecast accurately
given the weakness of its U.S. business and competitive pressure
in global markets as it increasingly relies on sales of more
low-end devices.
RIM, which has historically provided a forecast for
BlackBerry shipments, earnings per share and revenue, has faced
scathing criticism in the past year for missing its targets.
Last year it stopped reporting average selling prices and
subscriber additions.
For its fourth quarter, RIM reported a net loss of $125
million, or 24 cents a share, after booking writedowns on its
legacy BlackBerry 7 phones and goodwill.
RIM last recorded a loss under generally accepted accounting
principles (GAAP) in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2005, when it
booked tax expenses and paid to resolve a patent infringement
case that had threatened to shut down its U.S. operations.
On an adjusted basis excluding the writedowns , profit in the
latest quarter more than halved to $418 million, or 80 cents a
share, from $934 million, or $1.78, a year earlier. Revenue
slumped to $4.19 billion from $5.56 billion.
Analysts, on average, had expected RIM to earn 81 cents a
share on revenue of $4.54 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Excluding several major writedowns, RIM had adjusted
earnings of $4.20 per share in the full fiscal year, after
forecasting a year ago it would earn more than $7.50 a share.
That target was cut several times before RIM abandoned it
altogether after a spate of product delays, a global service
outage and disappointing shipment numbers.
"They clearly have no fix on when this process will bottom,
and until it really does, it's going to be very difficult for a
lot of investors to come back in," said Eric Jackson, a hedge
fund manager at Ironfire Capital in New York.
Shares of RIM were trading down 2.4 percent at $13.40 after
the bell. Soon after the company released its results, the stock
fell as much as 9 percent. The shares have fallen 80 percent
since February 2011.