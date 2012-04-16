版本:
RIM considering hiring bankers -report

TORONTO, April 16 Research In Motion is considering hiring a financial adviser to weigh its strategic options, Bloomberg News said on Monday, citing three sources with knowledge of the matter.

RIM said while reporting its latest quarterly results in late March that it was considering options including partnerships, licensing deals, joint ventures or even a sale.

RIM spokeswoman Tenille Kennedy declined to comment, citing company policy.

