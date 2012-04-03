UPDATE 1-RIM launches software to accommodate Apple users

* Fusion lets enterprise customers manage Apple, Android
* RIM sets license at $99 per user, plus $4 a month
* 70,0000 apps now available, still far behind Apple
TORONTO, April 3 Research In Motion on
Tuesday launched software t hat enables it s large "enterprise"
customers to manage Apple and other rival devices through the
same servers as they use for the BlackBerry smartphone and
Playbook tablet.
The new Mobile Fusion software, first announced in November ,
is a recognition by RIM of a growing preference by many users
inside big corporations and government to access professional
communications over their personal devices, often the Apple
iPhone or iPad, or devices running Google's Android.
RIM, which long dominated the so-called enterprise market,
has watched the BlackBerry's market share steadily erode in
recent years. Unable to arrest the trend, the company now aims
to generate a fresh revenue stream from it. Mobile Fusion will
cost $99 per user to license and $4 per user a month, with
discounts available for bulk orders.
In a second announcement on Tuesday that highlights RIM's
eroding market position, it said its PlayBook tablet now boasts
15,000 applications - still just a tiny fraction of the number
available on the iPad. One of the biggest complaints about RIM's
products is the dearth of content and applications.
A recent survey from Appcelerator and IDC showed less than
16 percent of developers were "very interested" in creating
programs for RIM, compared with 90 percent for Apple and 80
percent for Android.
The Canadian company has sought to win over developers, and
it claimed the figure announced on Tuesday was evidence of
growth. RIM has more than 70,000 apps in its App World store for
either BlackBerry phones or the PlayBook tablet, which compares
with 200,000 iPad apps, and half a million for the iPhone.
The BlackBerry has appealed to big organizations because of
the water-tight security afforded by the enterprise network. It
enables businesses to control access by setting password rules,
blocking or pushing access to certain applications and remotely
wiping lost or stolen devices.
But that appeal has started to fade. As rival devices have
grown in popularity, in part because of the wealth of apps
available for them, companies have started to hire third-party
management services from the likes of Good Technology and Mobile
Iron to replicate the features of RIM's enterprise network.
Fusion is largely RIM's response to that reality.