UPDATE 3-BlackBerry problems hit four continents

By Georgina Prodhan and Paul Sandle
LONDON Oct 11 A series of failures in Research
In Motion's RIM.TO RIMM.O private network has disrupted
BlackBerry service to millions of customers across four
continents.
Extensive delays hit Europe, the Middle East, Africa and
India on Monday and the problems spread to Brazil, Chile and
Argentina on Tuesday.
"The messaging and browsing delays being experienced ...
were caused by a core switch failure within RIM's
infrastructure," the company said in a emailed update late on
Tuesday afternoon in Toronto.
RIM's BlackBerry service has long been prized by executives
and politicians who rely on its security and reliability to
deliver email and other messaging to mobile workers.
The Canadian company manages this service via servers
parked within enterprises and hooked up to a proprietary
network carried by wireless operators.
"Although the system is designed to failover to a back-up
switch, the failover did not function as previously tested,"
RIM said.
Failover refers to the automatic switching of service to a
standby server in the case of a failure of a main system.
RIM hosts a number of network operating centres, including
one at its headquarters in Waterloo, Ontario, and another in
southern England, which manage the massive amounts of data that
flow through its system.
RIM said it was now working to clear a large backlog of
data and restore service as quickly as possible.
"We apologize for any inconvenience and we will continue to
keep you informed," it said.
RIM had earlier said it had resolved problems disrupting
its services in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).
The outages are just another headache for RIM, which is
losing ground in the corporate email market it once took for
granted as employees increasingly push to use their personal
devices, typically Apple's (AAPL.O) iPhones and iPads, and to a
lesser extent devices using Google's (GOOG.O) Android software,
in the workplace.
It is also facing calls from some investors for a break-up,
sale or change of management following recent dismal results
and a lacklustre reception of its PlayBook tablet computer,
designed to challenge Apple's iPad.
"The current situation with the BlackBerry outages couldn't
come at a worse time for RIM, following some harsh criticism in
recent months," Informa Telecoms & Media analyst Malik Saadi
said in a statement.
"Some businesses may see this as a good reason to
re-evaluate their reliance on centralized servers and instead
look to investing in more corporately controlled servers.
"Not only would this enable IT departments to minimize the
risk of unforeseen collapses, but it could also give employees
more flexibility to use their own devices."
Network operators and users in EMEA tweeted that email and
BlackBerry Messenger services were not working from around 1100
GMT. Network operator T-Mobile (DTEGn.DE) said on its website
that the problems were due to a European-wide outage on the
BlackBerry network.
It said: "RIM has apologized for the interruption to
services and said it's working to restore normal operations."
Earlier, RIM said it had restored BlackBerry services in
the region, some 20 hours after users in EMEA and India first
reported problems with email and BlackBerry Messenger.
In its latest update, RIM did not say when it expected the
outage to be fully resolved.
