UPDATE 4-BlackBerry problems hit four continents

* BlackBerry service disruptions spread to Latam
* Problems first reported on Monday morning
* RIM says back-up system switch did not work
* RIM working to restore services, clear backlog
LONDON)
By Georgina Prodhan and Alastair Sharp
LONDON/TORONTO, Oct 11 Millions of BlackBerry
customers across four continents are without email, messaging
and browsing service on their smartphones after a series of
failures in Research In Motion's RIM.TO RIMM.O private
network.
Extensive delays hit Europe, the Middle East, Africa and
India on Monday and the problems spread to Brazil, Chile and
Argentina on Tuesday in the latest headache for the Canadian
smartphone maker.
The disruption piles pressures on RIM, which is fending off
investor calls for a management shake-up and possible sale or
split of the company as it shifts its phone lineup to new
software first used in the widely panned PlayBook tablet.
"The messaging and browsing delays being experienced ...
were caused by a core switch failure within RIM's
infrastructure," the company said in an emailed update late on
Tuesday afternoon in Toronto.
RIM's BlackBerry service has long been prized by executives
and politicians who rely on its security and reliability to
deliver email and other messaging to mobile workers.
But problems with the service may hasten corporate moves to
allow rivals such as Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) iPhone and iPad and
devices running Google Inc's (GOOG.O) Android software to
access data kept behind company firewalls, one analyst said.
"The current situation with the BlackBerry outages couldn't
come at a worse time for RIM, following some harsh criticism in
recent months," Informa Telecoms & Media analyst Malik Saadi
said in a statement.
"Some businesses may see this as a good reason to
reevaluate
their reliance on centralized servers and instead look to
investing in more corporately controlled servers.
"Not only would this enable IT departments to minimize the
risk of unforeseen collapses, but it could also give employees
more flexibility to use their own devices," he said.
The Canadian company manages its BlackBerry service via
servers parked within enterprises and hooked up to a
proprietary network carried by wireless operators.
"Although the system is designed to failover to a back-up
switch, the failover did not function as previously tested,"
RIM said. Failover refers to the automatic switching of service
to a standby server in the case of a failure of a main system.
"As a result, a large backlog of data was generated and we
are now working to clear that backlog and restore normal
service as quickly as possible," RIM noted.
RIM hosts a number of network operating centers, including
one at its headquarters in Waterloo, Ontario, and another in
southern England, which manage the massive amounts of data that
flow through its system.
RIM has suffered outages before. Its BlackBerry Messenger
service went offline in Canada and Latin America last month and
a massive disruption hit North American customers in April
2007, but the disruptions are usually contained within one
continent or region.
RIM has more than 70 million subscribers worldwide, with
much growth in recent years coming from emerging markets.
At 10:25 p.m. Monday Eastern Time (0225 GMT Tuesday), RIM
said it had resolved problems disrupting its services in
Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). This was some 20
hours after users in EMEA and India first reported problems
with email and BlackBerry Messenger.
In its latest update, RIM did not say when it expected the
outage to be fully resolved or how many customers had been
affected.
The outages are just another headache for RIM, which has
less margin for error as rivals encroach on the corporate email
market it once took for granted. Employees increasingly push to
use their personal devices, typically iPhones and iPads and to
a lesser extent Android devices, in the workplace.
It is also facing growing calls from investors for a
break-up, sale or change of management following recent dismal
results, slipping market share for its phones and a lacklustre
reception for its PlayBook tablet, designed to challenge
Apple's iPad. [ID:nN1E79A05M]
Network operators and users in EMEA tweeted that email and
BlackBerry Messenger services were not working from Monday
morning in London. Network operator T-Mobile (DTEGn.DE) said on
its website that the problems were due to a European-wide
outage on the BlackBerry network.
It said: "RIM has apologized for the interruption to
services and said it's working to restore normal operations."
Vodafone sent a message to its British BlackBerry customers
on Tuesday evening that noted "you may still be experiencing
issues with BlackBerry services" and saying RIM was working to
resolve this urgently.
