RIM jumps more than 14 pct on more takeover talk

TORONTO Oct 5 Shares of Research In Motion
RIM.TO jumped more than 14 percent on Wednesday morning on
takeover speculation a day after the BlackBerry maker fell
below $20 for the first time in almost six years.
The stock jumped $2.95 to $23.95 on the Nasdaq RIMM.O by
11 a.m., with a market report from British newspaper The
Independent citing unsubstantiated talk that Vodafone (VOD.L)
could consider buying RIM. tinyurl.com/3namv77
RIM's stock had jumped nearly 10 percent on Tuesday on
speculation it had hired an investment bank, before retracting
and then clawing back some gains after Apple's new iPhone
launch event failed to impress investors.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp)