UPDATE 2-RIM jumps more than 12 pct on more takeover talk

TORONTO, Oct 5 Shares of Research In Motion
RIMM.O RIM.TO surged on Wednesday on takeover speculation
a day after the BlackBerry maker's stock fell below $20 for the
first time in almost six years.
The stock closed more than 12 percent higher - its largest
one-day gain since April 2009 - after The Independent newspaper
published a report saying Vodafone (VOD.L) could consider
buying RIM, citing market talk. tinyurl.com/3namv77
Vodafone declined to comment on the report, but industry
observers said it would be highly unusual for a wireless
company to buy a handset manufacturer.
RIM's stock has been buffeted in recent days on speculation
ober how the struggling Canadian smartphone maker would respond
to a sharp decline in its share price this year.
RIM has lost more than 60 percent of its value in 2011,
with profit warnings, delayed products and a poor reception for
its PlayBook tablet computer contributing to the volatility.
The stock is "so beaten down and cheap that you can really
spook the huge short interest, everyone hates it and with the
valuation where it is you can spook people," Avian Securities
analyst Matthew Thornton said.
Its devices have loast market share, most dramatically in
the United States, as Apple's (AAPL.O) gold-standard iPhone and
high-powered devices using Google's (GOOG.O) Android software
win over consumers and intrude on RIM's corporate stronghold.
RIM stock gained $2.59 to close at $23.59 on the Nasdaq and
added C$2.29 to C$24.49 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
On Tuesday, the stock jumped nearly 10 percent on talk it
had hired an investment bank. Later it retreated as Apple
unveiled its new iPhone, only to rise by the end of the day
when the new model failed to exceed investors hopes.
RIM shares jumped sharply last Tuesday on speculation that
activist investor Carl Icahn may take a stake. It fell two days
later when an analyst suggested RIM could abandon production of
its PlayBook and cancel additional tablet projects.
RIM brushed off the suggestion as "pure fiction," while
Icahn has declined comment and not filed the required paperwork
for a meaningful stake.
Sanford Bernstein analyst Pierre Ferragu expressed doubt
that an activist investor would buy a stake to shake things up
or that a strategic buyer would swoop in for a bargain buy.
"We don't see any likely buyer out there, and a change in
strategy or management is unlikely," he wrote in a note to
clients assessing RIM's options.
RIM retains a market capitalization of $11 billion and
co-CEOs Mike Lazaridis and Jim Balsillie together hold a more
than 10 percent stake and also share a role as chairman of the
board. That could prevent or delay any drastic change.
Bernstein's Ferragu calculated that RIM is trading at 3.6
times the cash stream it earned from service fees in the last
year, and that a buyer paying a 50 percent premium would get
almost half its purchase price back just from those fees in the
next three years.
Bernstein expects RIM's services revenue to decline
beginning in the fiscal year starting in late March, and he
warns that the window of opportunity for RIM to fix its product
portfolio is most likely closed.
RIM introduced a range of faster, touchscreen devices in
August and next year plans to introduce overhauled phones
running on the operating system that powers the PlayBook.
