UPDATE 4-RIM results, outlook stun investors even after warning

* Q2 EPS $0.80, revenue $4.2 bln; sees Q3 EPS $1.20-$1.40
* 10.6 mln BlackBerrys, 200,000 PlayBook tablets shipped
* Shares slump 19 percent in after-hours trade
* RIM points to low-end of previous full year EPS outlook
* Hints at major announcements at Oct developer conference
Sept 15 Research In Motion RIM.TO RIMM.O
reported a steep drop in quarterly profit on limp sales of its
smartphones and tablets, and offered investors little hope of a
turnaround anytime soon, sending its shares tumbling.
RIM, which launched a string of refreshed BlackBerry phones
in recent weeks, painted a dismal picture for its current
quarter and said it now expects to reach only the lower end of
an already reduced full-year outlook in a quarterly financial
report issued late Thursday.
"This report is another nail in the coffin of management,"
said Edward Snyder, an analyst at Charter Equity Research.
"Even though they guided down for this quarter, they still fell
short of that."
The flagging performance by the one-time smartphone leader
shows how far BlackBerry, once a byword for corporate
communication, has fallen out of favor with both consumers and
investors as Apple's (AAPL.O) iPhone and devices running
Google's (GOOG.O) Android software take oversized bites out of
the booming market, especially in the United States.
"It's pretty clear the BlackBerry platform is now in
decline, said analyst Tavis McCourt at Morgan Keegan. "They
really need QNX to reinvigorate the business."
RIM is hitting the labs to get the QNX software powering
its PlayBook tablet onto its next generation of smartphones,
possibly as soon as early 2012.
The limp numbers pile pressure on senior executives, who
have been cajoled to step aside by investors and analysts
worried about repeated failures to execute on strategy.
"If QNX is a bust that's when RIM needs to make strategic
decisions as to whether it can go it alone," McCourt said.
RIM shipped just 10.6 million smartphones in the second
quarter, as carriers struggled to sell year-old devices with
limited processing power compared to newer rival products.
"I was stunned that the device number was below their
guidance," said Peter Misek from Jefferies & Co.
Perhaps more ominously, RIM shipped only 200,000 PlayBook
tablet computers, which went on sale globally in June after
weathering some scathing reviews at a North American launch in
April.
Analysts had expected RIM to ship almost 12 million phones
and 600,000 tablets. RIM's own outlook was for BlackBerry
shipments of between 11 million and 12.5 million.
Highlighting a widening gap, Apple sold more 20 million
iPhones and more than 9 million iPads last quarter after
virtually creating the tablet market last year.
CEO PROMISES
RIM's co-CEOs Mike Lazaridis and Jim Balsillie took turns
explaining RIM's performance on a conference call after the
results for a second straight quarter. Balsillie had previously
taken the call on his own.
"We understand that the past few quarters have been
challenging and we are confident that we are on track to return
to growth in Q3 and beyond," said Lazaradis, who founded the
company in 1985.
Acknowledging disappointing PlayBook shipments, Balsillie
promised a software upgrade he dubbed PlayBook 2.0 and hinted
it would be available by the time RIM hosts its developer
conference in October.
Investors and analysts have largely lost patience though,
and Balsillie and Lazaridis have a tough path back.
"Given management's consistent history of over-promising
and under-delivering, we lack faith that the company can
successfully hit the guidance that they've set," said
technology analyst Bill Kreher at Edward Jones Investment.
He said he wouldn't be surprised if QNX-based phones are
either delayed or pushed out to market with some functionality
omitted.
BLACKBERRY REBOUND EXPECTED
The Waterloo, Ontario-based company's adjusted net profit
fell 47 percent to $419 million, or 80 cents per diluted share,
on revenue of $4.2 billion.
Analysts had on average expected RIM to earn 88 cents a
share on revenue of $4.47 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S. The company, which issued a profit warning in June,
earned $1.46 a share on sales of $4.62 billion in the
year-earlier period.
RIM expects profit and BlackBerry shipments to rebound in
the current quarter as upgraded, touchscreen versions of its
Bold, Torch and Curve smartphones, plus a Torch-branded
touchscreen-only device, start selling in volume across the
world. But its outlook did not go beyond what analysts had
anticipated.
RIM's Nasdaq-listed shares fell as much as 18 percent to
$24.20 in after-hours trade following the results.
RIM expects to earn between $1.20 and $1.40 a share on
sales between $5.3 billion and $5.6 billion in the three months
to late November.
RIM said it had more than 70 million subscribers and
sell-through was 13.7 million, meaning it was able to clear
some excess inventory that had been lying unsold in carrier
stores.
