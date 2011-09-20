RIM will struggle to restore credibility - analyst

*RBC says near-term RIM share price likely to be rock bottom
* RBC cuts price target on poor execution, lost credibility
Sept 20 BlackBerry maker Research In Motion
RIM.TO RIMM.O must launch innovative devices on schedule
and offer credible earnings forecasts to win back the trust of
investors made wary by its missteps, an analyst said on
Tuesday.
In a note to clients, RBC Capital Markets analyst Mike
Abramsky cut his price target on RIM shares to $29 from $35 and
slashed its estimates for earnings per share for the current
fiscal year by 11 percent and for the next fiscal year by
almost 19 percent.
He said RIM remains a potential buyout target due to its
proprietary messaging services, global subscriber base and
strong patent portfolio. He valued a takeout at $30 a share and
named Microsoft, Cisco, IBM and Nokia and possible buyers.
Abramsky's target is still well above RIM's share price of
around $23.50 on Tuesday, but the change moves RBC below the
$31 mean average of analysts. Analysts' forecasts for the share
price range from a low of $18 to a high of $75.
In February, RIM shares changed hands for as much as $70,
but the stock has slumped after a series of profit warnings,
coupled with the botched launch of its PlayBook competitor to
Apple's iPad.
RBC's earnings per share estimates for RIM of $4.95 for
fiscal 2011 and $5 for 2012 are about 10 cents a share higher
than the average analyst estimate.
Urging RIM's board to take a more active role in overseeing
management decisions as the company brings in new products,
Abramsky said RIM's products and software have not been
competitive for years.
The company once dominated the smartphone industry with
business-friendly devices, but it has struggled as Apple's
(AAPL.O) iPhone and later Google's (GOOG.O) Android software
have gained market share.
He said the BlackBerry maker has lost credibility with
investors by retracting and missing its own forecasts.
RIM reported dismal earnings last Thursday, sending its
shares sharply lower. It shipped far fewer BlackBerry
smartphones and PlayBook tablet computers than either the
company or analysts had forecast. [ID:nS1E78E1MR]
Abramsky said RIM still had a chance to turn its fortunes
around based on a sizable subscriber base of 70 million,
support from carriers as an alternative to Apple and Android,
global growth, and a strong patent portfolio.
RIM has launched a string of refreshed phones on its
existing software and plans to launch another batch early next
year using the QNX software found in the PlayBook.
It is expected to debut long-awaited PlayBook features
including an Android app player as well as email, calendar and
other functions long associated with the BlackBerry at a
developers' conference in October.
Moving to the powerful QNX platform gives RIM a chance to
make its software competitive, but discarding its existing
operating system forces developers that build applications for
it to change the way they operate.
"Four years after iPhone launched, RIM still hasn't
launched competitive smartphone innovations or addressed its
'app gap'," Abramsky wrote.
Abramsky said RIM had "lost the app battle and developer
interest in BlackBerry has significantly diminished" making its
successful emulation of Android all the more vital.
Despite trading at only four times its fiscal 2011
earnings, RBC does not expect that valuation to improve until
the company addresses its credibility gap.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto; editing by Peter
Galloway and Janet Guttsman)