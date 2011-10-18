RIM unveils software system for BlackBerry, PlayBook

Oct 18 Research In Motion RIM.TO on Tuesday
unveiled a mobile platform that combines features of the legacy
software used in its BlackBerry smartphones with the new QNX
operating system used in its PlayBook tablet computer.
At a developers' conference in San Francisco, the Canadian
company said it would install the new BBX platform in its next
generation of smartphones and tablets.
"We're giving developers the tools they need to build
richer applications, and we're providing direction on how to
best develop their smartphone and tablet apps as the BlackBerry
and QNX platforms converge into our next generation BBX
platform," RIM co-CEO Mike Lazaridis said in a speech opening
the four-day event.
