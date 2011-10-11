UPDATE 3-Jaguar says support grows for a RIM shake-up

* Jaguar says it has backing of at least 8 pct of shares
* Activist says percentage is likely to rise
* Seeks "transformative leader" to replace current co-CEOs
* Pushes for break-up or sale of BlackBerry maker
* RIM shares up nearly 4 percent in Nasdaq trade
By Pav Jordan
TORONTO, Oct 11 A growing mass of Research In
Motion RIM.TO investors backs calls for a sale or break-up of
the company that makes the BlackBerry smartphone and wants a
new, "transformational leader" at its helm, according to a
shareholder leading the drive for change.
Jaguar Financial Corp JFC.TO said on Tuesday holders of
at least 8 percent of the stock are behind its campaign for a
shake-up, and that percentage could keep rising as it talks
with more institutional shareholders about forcing a dialogue
with the struggling Canadian company.
Shares of RIM rose more than 4 percent after Jaguar's
declaration of support. The stock has been battered this year
as the company steadily loses market share to devices made by
Apple (AAPL.O) or powered by Google's (GOOG.O) Android
software, raising questions about its direction and
leadership.
"Everybody is in support of a sale of RIM or another value
creative transaction ... like splitting the company into
separate public companies - a network company, a device company
and a patents company," Jaguar Chief Executive Vic Alboini told
Reuters on Tuesday.
Jaguar, a Canadian merchant bank that targets
underperforming companies, wants RIM to hire a new chief
executive to replace current co-CEOs Mike Lazaridis and Jim
Balsillie, and to put itself up for sale, either as a whole or
in parts.
With 8 percent support Jaguar could demand a shareholders
meeting, Alboini said, ratcheting up the pressure on RIM's
board and management to address its demands. Alboini has a
history of picking public fights with the boards of companies
far larger than his own.
RIM said at its annual meeting in July that holders of
more than 90 percent of its voting shares had backed the
re-election of a slate of directors that includes the co-CEOs,
who are also the two largest shareholders in the company.
RIM could not be reached for immediate comment on Tuesday.
The company's U.S.-listed stock RIMM.O sank a 52-week low
of $19.29 a share on the Nasdaq on Oct. 4, compared with a
$70.54 high it touched in February.
Alboini said a reasonable range for RIM's stock valuation
would be between $40 and $60/share, depending on the nature of
any change at the company.
FIERCE OPPOSITION
Any drastic change at RIM, with market capitalization of
more than $12 billion, is seen running up against fierce
opposition from Lazaridis and Balsillie.
Together the pair holds more than 10 percent of the stock
and share a role as chairman of the board, enhancing their
power over critical decision-making.
Even so, a series of profit warnings and the company's
sluggish response to rapid change in the smartphone market have
intensified pressure on RIM's board to exert more influence
over Balsillie and Lazaridis.
RIM's management is now attempting to execute a difficult
transition to a new software system to operate its BlackBerry
line at the same time as it loses market share in the corporate
email market it once dominated.
In seeking to rally shareholders since early last month,
Jaguar says RIM's leaders have lost their way in meeting the
competitive challenge posed by Apple (AAPL.O), Google (GOOG.O),
Microsoft (MSFT.O), Samsung (005930.KS) and HTC (2498.TW).
"It is time for RIM to bring in a transformational leader
and a respected independent chairman," said Alboini.
He said his firm had accumulated more shares of RIM since
the stock price started to plunge, but he declined to say how
many shares Jaguar now controls.
Alboini said Jaguar so far had spoken only to about 20 of
the larger institutional holders, compared with the more than
1,000 investment managers listed by Thomson One as
stockholders.
"We haven't adopted a call-center approach," he said. "It
has been very highly targeted, but now that we've got the
response, you know we are going to go out and see how many more
we can get."
Alboini said he had not been in contact with activist
investor Carl Icahn and could not confirm speculation in recent
weeks that Icahn might take a stake in RIM.
The stock rose nearly 4 percent in early trade on the
Nasdaq and was up 4.1 percent at $24.17 per share by 10:40
(14:40 GMT).
In 2009, Alboini played a crucial role in scuttling HudBay
Mineral's (HBM.TO) friendly takeover of Lundin Mining (LUN.TO),
successfully appealing the Toronto Stock Exchange's approval of
the transaction.
The all-stock deal between the base metal miners was
unpopular with Hudbay shareholders because it would have
involved the issuance of more stock, diluting the value of
existing shares.
