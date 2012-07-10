RIM to sell corporate jet as part of cost cuts --report

July 10 Research In Motion Ltd will
sell one of its two corporate jets as part of an effort by the
embattled smartphone maker to save $1 billion in annual costs
throughout its operations, a report said on Tuesday.
The BlackBerry maker has put its nine-passenger jet up for
sale, looking to fetch some $6 million to $7 million, Bloomberg
News reported, citing unidentified sources with knowledge of the
matter. RIM will hold on to its 14-passenger jet.
A company spokesperson was not immediately available to
comment on the story.
Overall, Waterloo, Ontario-based RIM is looking to save some
$1 billion in operating costs this year through efficiencies,
including layoffs, as its BlackBerry smartphones loses market
share and losses mount.