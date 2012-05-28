版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 29日 星期二 01:28 BJT

RIM's top lawyer joins parade of resignations

| TORONTO

TORONTO May 28 The top lawyer at Research In Motion Ltd has resigned and will soon leave the struggling BlackBerry maker, RIM said on Monday, joining a parade of long-time company executives to depart since Thorsten Heins took over as CEO earlier this year.

The loss of Chief Legal Officer Karima Bawa - who litigated numerous patent disputes and helped write many of RIM's commercial deals - follows the resignation of RIM's head of global sales, Patrick Spence, last week.

RIM said Bawa was in discussion with RIM about her intention to retire for some time, and planned to stay on to support the hiring and transition of a replacement.

