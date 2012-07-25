New York Times drops BlackBerry app

BRIEF-Fortis announces C$500 mln sale of common shares
* Fortis Inc - to issue and sell 12.2 million common shares of Fortis at a price of C$41.00 per share
July 25 Research in Motion's BlackBerry users can no longer use the official New York Times app to read news stories over their devices, in a fresh blow to the maker of the smartphone once considered an essential tool for business professionals.
New York Times Co, which publishes the prestigious newspaper, said on its website it had stopped supporting its applications for BlackBerry and the Palm Pre as of Monday, meaning the apps will no longer download news stories.
BlackBerry users can still read the paper over their phones via the New York Times website.
"Currently, our mobile website offers a more complete New York Times experience than the NYTimes app native to your device," said the notice.
* Icahn Enterprises L.P. announces definitive agreement to sell Trump Taj Mahal casino resort
* Pershing square holdings, ltd. Releases monthly net asset value and performance report for february 2017