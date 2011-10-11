RIM restores BlackBerry services day after outage

UPDATE 1-Snow, avalanches, rain delay grain movement to U.S. ports
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
LONDON Oct 11 Research in Motion said on Tuesday it had restored BlackBerry services in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, some 20 hours after users in EMEA and India first reported problems with email and BlackBerry Messenger.
"Yesterday, some BlackBerry subscribers in the EMEA region experienced delays with BlackBerry services. The issue was resolved and services are operating normally," RIM said in a statement at 0550 GMT.
"We apologize to those customers who were impacted for any inconvenience."
RIM is increasingly seen as a break-up or takeover target as it has been losing its status as the corporate email service of choice to other smartphones led by Apple's iPhone, and after a dismal set of quarterly results last month. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Will Waterman)
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
SAN FRANCISCO/DETROIT Feb 10 The United Automobile Workers union on Friday said it had been approached by workers at Tesla Inc's Fremont, California, assembly plant, rejecting a charge by the chief executive of the luxury electric car maker that a worker who publicly criticized the company was on the UAW payroll.
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: