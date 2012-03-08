RIM buys radio-frequency company Paratek

* BlackBerry maker does not disclose financial terms
* Paratek technology may boost call quality, battery life
TORONTO, March 8 BlackBerry maker Research
In Motion said on Thursday it has acquired Paratek
Microwave Inc, a company whose adaptive radio-frequency
technology improves mobile-handset call quality and battery
life.
The Canadian smartphone maker did not disclose financial
details of the purchase of privately held Paratek, which is
based in New Hampshire and funded by a string of venture capital
investors including Polaris Ventures and Europe's biggest chip
maker, STMicroelectronics.
Paratek has developed a thin-film material to produce
integrated circuits and other components that improve the
performance of mobile phones, while cutting down on the number
and size of components such as antennas.