Best Buy cuts $150 from price tag for RIM PlayBook

TORONTO, Sept 1 Big box retailer Best Buy
(BBY.N) slashed $150 off the U.S. price tag for the
largest-memory version of Research In Motion's RIM.TO
PlayBook tablet computer in the United States.
The 7-inch PlayBook launched in April to scathing reviews
that it was not ready, as it can only connect to RIM's servers
for corporate systems such as email via a BlackBerry
The 64 GB version, previously selling for $700, was
advertised at $549.99 on Best Buy's website on Thursday.
Apple's (AAPL.O) iPad still dominates the tablet computer
market.
RIM said in June it had shipped 500,000 PlayBooks. Apple
has sold close to 30 million iPads, whose prices start at about
$500. Apple launched the iPad early last year, and spawned a
string of copycat devices, .
Current versions of the PlayBook cannot connect to cellular
networks, giving carriers little incentive to promote them. RIM
is expected to launch cellular-enabled PlayBooks soon.
Hewlett-Packard (HPQ.N) has killed off its TouchPad tablet,
but will produce one last run after a sales frenzy caused by
its price cut for the device to $99 from $399 and $499.
