UPDATE 1-Best Buy cuts price of RIM PlayBook for weekend

TORONTO, Sept 1 Big box retailer Best Buy
(BBY.N) has slashed up to $150 off the U.S. price tag for
Research In Motion's RIM.TO PlayBook tablet computer for the
Labor Day weekend.
The 7-inch PlayBook launched in April to scathing reviews
that it was not ready, as it can only connect to RIM's servers
for corporate systems such as email via a BlackBerry
The 64 GB and 32 GB versions, which usually sell for $700
and $600, respectively, were both advertised at $549.99 on Best
Buy's website on Thursday. The retailer was offering the 16 GB
version for $449.99, a $50 discount. All the deals end on
Monday.
It is not uncommon for retailers to discount smartphones
and other electronic devices during the busy back-to-school
shopping period.
Apple's (AAPL.O) iPad still dominates the tablet computer
market.
RIM said in June it had shipped 500,000 PlayBooks.
Apple has sold close to 30 million iPads, whose prices start
at about $500. Apple launched the iPad early last year, and
spawned a string of copycat devices.
Current versions of the PlayBook cannot connect to cellular
networks, giving carriers little incentive to promote them. RIM
is expected to launch cellular-enabled PlayBooks soon.
Hewlett-Packard (HPQ.N) has killed off its TouchPad tablet,
but will produce one last run after a sales frenzy caused by
its price cut for the device to $99 from $399 and $499.
