Analyst says RIM may have halted PlayBook production

Sept 29 An analyst said on Thursday that
BlackBerry maker Research In Motion RIM.TO RIMM.O may have
halted production of its PlayBook tablet computer and canceled
additional tablet projects.
"We believe RIM has stopped production of its PlayBook and
is actively considering exiting the tablet market," Collins
Stewart semiconductor analyst John Vihn wrote in a note.
He cited last week's news that contract manufacturer Quanta
Computer (2382.TW) had laid off a significant number of workers
at a factory focused on producing the PlayBook.[ID:nL3E7KL058]
"Additionally, our due diligence indicates that RIM has
canceled development of additional tablet projects," he wrote.
The PlayBook has failed to make much headway in a tablet
market dominated by Apple's (AAPL.O) iPad and in which
Amazon.com (AMZN.O) on Wednesday launched a content-rich and
cheaper product called the Kindle Fire. [ID:nS1E78Q21B]
RIM said it shipped 500,000 PlayBooks in the last six weeks
of its fiscal first quarter and another 200,000 in its full
second quarter.
RIM was not immediately available to comment on the Collins
Stewart report.
If true, RIM won't be the first to walk away from tablets.
Hewlett-Packard (HPQ.N) abandoned its TouchPad last month after
just seven weeks on shelves. [ID:nS1E78Q21B]
