UPDATE 1-RIM says remains committed to PlayBook tablet

* RIM says remains highly committed to tablets, new OS
* Analyst said RIM may have canceled PlayBook production
(Adds RIM statement, share price, background)
Sept 29 BlackBerry maker Research In Motion
RIM.TO RIMM.O brushed off suggestions on Thursday that it
would discontinue production of its PlayBook computer tablet as
"pure fiction" after an analyst said the company may be
considering an exit from the market.
"Rumors suggesting that the BlackBerry PlayBook is being
discontinued are pure fiction," RIM spokeswoman Marisa Conway
said in an emailed statement. "RIM remains highly committed to
the tablet market and the future of QNX in its platform."
QNX is the operating system used in the PlayBook. RIM has
said it will launch "superphones" next year using the QNX
software to replace its aging existing phone software.
A Collins Stewart analyst said on Thursday that RIM may
have halted PlayBook production and canceled additional tablet
projects.
"We believe RIM has stopped production of its PlayBook and
is actively considering exiting the tablet market," Collins
Stewart semiconductor analyst John Vihn wrote in a note.
He cited last week's news that contract manufacturer Quanta
Computer (2382.TW) had laid off a significant number of workers
at a factory focused on producing the PlayBook.[ID:nL3E7KL058]
"Additionally, our due diligence indicates that RIM has
canceled development of additional tablet projects," Vihn
wrote.
The PlayBook has failed to make much headway in a tablet
market dominated by Apple's (AAPL.O) iPad. Amazon.com (AMZN.O)
launched a content-rich and cheaper tablet called the Kindle
Fire on Wednesday. [ID:nS1E78Q21B]
RIM said it shipped 500,000 PlayBooks in the last six weeks
of its fiscal first quarter and another 200,000 in its full
second quarter.
A number of retailers selling the PlayBook have cut prices
recently in what analysts see as a bid to push out rising
inventory.
Hewlett-Packard (HPQ.N) abandoned its TouchPad last month
after just seven weeks on shelves. [ID:nS1E78Q21B]
RIM shares were down 2.6 percent at $21.32 on the Nasdaq
early on Thursday afternoon and are down more than 60 percent
so far this year.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; editing by Peter Galloway)