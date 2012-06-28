BlackBerry maker posts loss, revenue down 33 pct

TORONTO, June 28 Research In Motion Ltd
posted a fiscal first-quarter net loss on
Thursday and said it would cut 5,000 jobs as its BlackBerry
smartphone shipments fell sharply for a second straight quarter.
Its adjusted net loss was $ 192 million, or 37 cents a share,
in the three months to June 2. Revenue declined 3 3 percent to
$2. 8 b illion.
The company had warned it would post an operating loss but
had not provided specifics.
A year ago RIM reported net income of $ 695 million, or $ 1.33
a share, on sales of $4 .91 billion.
Shares of RIM, which have dropped about 70 percent over the
past year, were halted soon after the close of regular U.S.
trading hours.