UPDATE 2-RIM delays new BlackBerry launch as problems deepen

* RIM delays launch of BB10 smartphones to early 2013
* About 5,000 jobs to be slashed to cut costs
* Fiscal Q1 rev falls 43 pct to $2.8 bln
* Adj fiscal Q1 loss $0.37
* Shares tumble 18 pct after-hours
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, June 28 Research In Motion Ltd
delayed the make-or-break launch of its next-generation
BlackBerry phones until next year, in a devastating setback to
the once-dominant technology company whose sales are crumbling.
Shares in the company, which also announced a
steeper-than-expected quarterly operating loss, plunged 18
percent after it said it would release its revamped BlackBerry
10 devices early in 2013, instead of late this year, because the
development had "proven to be more time consuming than
anticipated."
The delay in releasing the devices - RIM's last best hope of
stemming its eclipse at the hands of Apple Inc.'s iPhone and
Google's Android phones - confirmed the worst fears of analysts
and investors.
Combined with the size of the loss, its first for eight
years, and the likelihood that sales keep sliding into 2013, it
narrows the window through which RIM must climb if it is to
survive as an independent entity.
RIM's announcement that it would slash 5,000 jobs, or 30
percent of its workforce, only reinforced the impression of a
company that could be in terminal decline.
"It's like watching a puppy die. It's terrible," said
Matthew Thornton, an analyst at Avian Securities in Boston.
"Wow, what a disaster," said Edward Snyder, managing
director of Charter Equity Research in San Francisco, who said
RIM was now in "a handset death spiral."
"From a numbers point of view it could hardly be worse and
it's going to deteriorate from here," he said.
RIM, which virtually invented mobile email, has fallen from
a leadership position to an also-ran in smartphones over a few
short years filled with delayed and uninspiring products,
service outages and other embarrassments.
Now its new BlackBerry line will miss both the
back-to-school and Christmas shopping periods, while the
competition brings out new phones with more bells and whistles.
Apple is widely expected to unveil an iPhone 5 later this
year, while a slew of manufacturers using Google's Android
software are constantly pushing out new gadgets. Microsoft's
alliance with Nokia is also gaining traction.
"There's really no guarantee that once they come out on the
other side of BlackBerry 10 that it's going to be something that
people will want," said Eric Jackson, a hedge fund manager at
Ironfire Capital in Toronto.
JOB CUTS
The job cuts will likely cost RIM $350 million in the current
fiscal year. RIM has pledged to slash $1 billion from its
operating costs in the year.
RIM now considers that $1 billion target as a minimum it will
pursue given the additional BlackBerry 10 delay. It said it has
already cut layers of management, streamlined its supply chain
and outsourced repair work.
Shaw Wu, an analyst at Sterne Agee in San Francisco, said RIM
will now have to be very careful going forward.
"Layoffs are not free - there's a use of cash with that," Wu
said. "They have go be very careful with their cash balance.
It's a matter of survival now."
Shares of RIM, which have dropped about 70 percent over the
past year, dropped 18 percent to $7.50 in after-hours Nasdaq
trading.
OPERATING LOSS
Its adjusted net loss came in at $192 million, or 37 cents a
share, in the three months to June 2. Revenue declined 43
percent to $2.8 billion. The company had warned it would post an
operating loss but had not provided specifics.
Analysts, on average, expected a loss of 7 cents a share on
revenue of $3.07 billion, according to an informal Reuters poll.
In the same quarter a year ago, RIM reported net income of
$6 95 million, or $1 .33 a share, on sales of $4 .91 billion.
RIM said it expects to post another operating loss in the
current quarter, as it ships fewer smartphones.
The company said it shipped 7.8 million BlackBerry
smartphones in the last quarter, only about half of the more
than 14 million it shipped two quarters ago. Until now, it had
shipped more than 10 million devices every quarter since late in
2009.