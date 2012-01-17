Samsung Elec says not interested in buying RIM

UPDATE 2-AB InBev suffers first core profit decline on Brazil slump
* Raises merger savings target to $1.75 bln from $1.4 bln (Adds shares, analyst comment)
SEOUL Jan 18 Samsung Electronics Co said on Wednesday it was not interested in taking over Research In Motion after shares of the BlackBerry smartphone maker jumped more than 10 percent following a tech blog report that it was seeking to sell itself to the South Korean firm.
"We haven't considered acquiring the firm and are not interested in (buying RIM)," Samsung spokesman James Chung said.
Chung also said Samsung had not been approached by the Canadian firm for a takeover.
The Boy Genius Report website cited an unidentified source as saying that RIM co-chief executive Jim Balsillie was meeting with companies interested in either licensing its software or buying a part or all or RIM, with Samsung leading the pack.
SHANGHAI, March 2 Top European pork producer Danish Crown hopes to gain a bigger chunk of the Chinese market by building a new factory to provide fresh meat to discerning consumers in Shanghai.
JOHANNESBURG, March 2 South Africa's National Consumer Commission (NCC) said it has launched a probe into the local unit of U.S. automaker Ford over the recall of 4,500 Kuga SUVs after dozens of reports of the vehicles catching fire spontaneously.