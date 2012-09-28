版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 28日 星期五 21:33 BJT

BRIEF-RIM shares jump at open after better-than-expected quarterly results

TORONTO, Sept 28 Research In Motion Ltd: * Research In Motion Ltd's NASDAQ-listed shares jump 14 percent to

$8.11 at the open after better-than-expected quarterly results * Research In Motion Ltd's Toronto-listed shares surge 15.1 percent to

C$8.01 at the open

