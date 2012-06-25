UPDATE 1-RIM considers splitting business in two -paper

LONDON, June 24 BlackBerry maker Research in
Motion is considering splitting its business in two,
separating its struggling handset manufacturing division from
its messaging network, The Sunday Times reported.
RIM, which last month hired JP Morgan and RBC
Capital to look at its strategic options, could break
off its handset division into a separate listed company or sell
it, the British newspaper said without citing sources.
Potential buyers would include Amazon and Facebook
, it reported, adding that RIM's messaging network could
also be sold, or opened up to rivals such as Apple and
Google to generate income.
An alternative option would be to keep the company together
but sell a stake to a larger technology firm such as Microsoft
, the newspaper said.
RIM said in a statement that it continued to believe the
best way to drive shareholder value was to execute its
turnaround plan.
RIM virtually invented the concept of on-your-hip email with
its first BlackBerry devices, but now finds itself struggling
badly in the smartphone market.
Last year, it held numerous takeover discussions with
potential buyers ranging from Amazon and Microsoft Corp to
private equity firms, sources have previously told Reuters. But
those talks never resulted in an M&A transaction under former
co-chief executives Mike Lazaridis and Jim Balsillie.