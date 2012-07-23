UPDATE 2-Watsa reports 10 pct stake in RIM

July 23 Investor Prem Watsa reported an almost
10 percent stake in Research in Motion Ltd as
of July 4, according to a regulatory filing.
Watsa, the CEO of Canadian insurer Fairfax Financial
Holdings Ltd, had earlier reported a 5.12 percent
passive holding in Research in Motion as of Jan. 26.
The 9.9 percent stake in the BlackBerry maker, representing
51.9 million shares, is valued at about C$356.2 million, as of
Friday's closing on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Watsa, a value investor whose approach and acumen is
sometimes compared to Warren Buffett's, joined RIM's board in
January as part of a front-office shuffle in which Thorsten
Heins replaced longtime co-CEOs Jim Balsillie and Mike
Lazaridis.
As of May 22, Mike Lazaridis was the biggest investor in RIM
with a 5.66 percent stake, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Once the dominant player in the smartphone sector, RIM's
Blackberry has withered from competition from Apple's
iPhone and Google's Android system, prompting Lazaridis
and Balsillie, the men who had engineered RIM's rise, to step
down in favor of Heins.
Shares of RIM closed at C$6.87 on Friday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.