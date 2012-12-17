RIM begins BlackBerry 10 tests with business, government clients

* RIM gives 120 large customers early look at new BB10
devices
* Each customer to use two preproduction BlackBerry 10
devices
* Global introduction of new line scheduled for Jan. 30
* RIM aims to bring back its base of enterprise customers
TORONTO, Dec 17 Research In Motion Ltd
said on Monday that it had begun a "beta testing" program that
allows 120 companies and government departments to try out its
new BlackBerry 10 smartphones before their global launch on Jan.
30.
The Canadian company, which is trying to reverse a sharp
decline in market share for the BlackBerry, said the program
would enable so-called enterprise customers in business and
government to size up the BB10.
Features of the BB10 include the ability to separate
personal and business information so that the user can store
both without compromising security.
RIM has struggled in recent years to hold on to its base of
enterprise customers, which typically pay a higher subscription
fee than consumers, as their employees push to use devices such
as Apple Inc's iPhone for business as well as personal
communications.
"This is a crucial step for us in getting our large
enterprise customers ready to support BlackBerry 10 at the point
of launch date, as opposed to post-launch date," Bryan Lee,
senior director for enterprise accounts, said in a phone
interview.
RIM is providing the software and handsets at no charge, and
the companies do not have to buy anything once the trial is
finished.
The company plans to release its quarterly results on
Thursday, and analysts expect it to report its third straight
loss as it struggles to sell its older devices.
RIM made its name selling mobile email devices to bankers,
lawyers and other professionals before expanding to sell phones
to consumers.
The company said the BB10 testers were from financial,
insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, media, and distribution
industries and include 64 Fortune 500 companies, as well as
government departments.
Lee would not identify any of the entities, beyond Integris
Health and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency,
which have both said they are testing the new devices.
The customers have installed test versions of RIM's new
server software, which manages iPhones and devices using Google
Inc's Android software as well as BlackBerrys, and will
each receive two preproduction BlackBerry 10 handsets later this
week.
RIM shares were down 2.1 percent at C$13.59 in morning
Toronto Stock Exchange trading.
The stock has rallied from September's multiyear lows around
C$6.50 on a wave of optimism over the new devices, but the share
price is still far below mid-2008 highs of around C$150.