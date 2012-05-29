版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 30日 星期三 04:24 BJT

BlackBerry maker RIM hires bankers, warns of loss

TORONTO May 29 Research In Motion Ltd on Tuesday said it expects to post an operating loss in the current quarter and has engaged bankers from JP Morgan and Royal Bank of Canada to assist in reviewing its business.

"These advisors have been tasked to help us with the strategic review we referenced on our year-end financial results conference call and to evaluate the relative merits and feasibility of various financial strategies," CEO Thorsten Heins said in a statement.

