UPDATE 1-Prem Watsa raises stake in RIM to 5.12 pct

Jan 27 Reclusive investor V. Prem Watsa, known as "the Warren Buffett of the North," raised his stake in Research In Motion Ltd to 5.12 percent.

Watsa -- who was appointed to the struggling BlackBerry maker's board this week -- had a 2.25 percent stake in RIM on joining, making him the fourth-largest shareholder in the company.

India-born Watsa heads Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd and has a reputation as a turnaround artist.

