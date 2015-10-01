Teva Pharm to buy Mexican drug firm Rimsa for $2.3 bln

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
TEL AVIV Oct 1 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has agreed to acquire Representaciones e Investigaciones Médicas SA (Rimsa), a leading drugmaker in Mexico, for $2.3 billion.
Through this acquisition, Israel-based Teva will become a top pharmaceutical company in Mexico, the second largest market in Latin America and one of the top five emerging markets globally.
Teva said on Thursday it expects the deal will yield substantial synergies and offer a platform for growth in the region. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.